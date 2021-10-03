Ridley Jones, Action Pack, Big Tree City: Netflix Renews Two Preschool Series, Orders Four More

Netflix is continuing to pack its pre-school show lineup by renewing two of its current shows and adding four more series. Ridley Jones and Ada Twist, Scientist have each been renewed while new shows Action Pack, Big Tree City, The Creature Cases, and Deepa and Anoop are coming to the streaming service.

Netflix‘s Head of Preschool, Heather Tilert, revealed more about the pre-school shows in a press release.

“Science is all around us! Adventure around every corner! And there are new friends to meet all across the globe! From sparking curiosity with Ada Twist, Scientist to singing nursery rhymes with CoComelon, we’re creating preschool series for our youngest viewers and their families in over 190 countries to invite them to play, laugh, and learn with us.

And we want to tell more stories with world class creators to reach young viewers everywhere. Today we’re excited to announce Ridley Jones and Ada Twist, Scientist have been renewed for a second season and we’ve added four new shows to our lineup with Action Pack, Big Tree City, The Creature Cases and Deepa and Anoop.

From educational animal-based mysteries in The Creature Cases, to the superheroics of Action Pack, the silly laughs in Big Tree City, and meeting new best friends Deepa and Anoop, the upcoming series join other Netflix preschool offerings for kids aged 2-6, including Ask The StoryBots, Mighty Little Bheem, Go! Go! Cory Carson, Gabby’s Dollhouse, CoCoMelon and Go, Dog. Go!

Our new series include:

Action Pack (January 2022) is a preschool superhero adventure series from OddBot Inc. The Action Pack is a group of heroic kids — Treena, Watts, Wren and Clay — who use their incredible super powers as they take on the biggest threats in Hope Springs, implement the lessons taught by Mr. Ernesto at the Action Academy, and fulfill their ultimate mission of bringing out the good in everything, even in villains! The series is animated by ICON Creative Studios.

Executive Producer/Showrunner: Chris Hamilton (Muppet Babies, Corn & Peg)

Story Editor: Shea Fontana (DC Super Hero Girls, Wonder Woman)

Creator: Bill Harper

The Creature Cases (Spring 2022) an animated action-comedy series, follows the adventures of Sam Snow and Kit Casey, agents of CLADE: the Covert League of Animal Detective Experts. In a world populated exclusively by animals, these brilliant sleuths travel the globe solving mind-boggling mysteries that mix real zoological facts with wild detective action! The series is produced by Silvergate Media and animated by TeamTO.

Executive Producers: Kurt Mueller, Adam Idelson

Creator/Head Writer: Gabe Pulliam

Big Tree City (Spring 2022) is an all action, all comedy series from Emmy Award winning Blue Zoo Animation. Hot sauce Volcanoes, biscuit dinosaur mysteries and exploding soda pop factories; Join the wild rescues of Major Prickles and his overzealous team, as they try to save the animal citizens of Big Tree City.

Executive Producers: Adam Shaw, Oli Hyatt

Head Writer: Sam Morrison

Deepa & Anoop (2022) is an all-new, animated preschool series from Mattel Television that follows the adventures of fun-loving seven-year-old Deepa and her best friend, Anoop, a color-changing elephant, at Deepa’s family’s bed and breakfast, Mango Manor. Deepa and Anoop are the unofficial “ambassadors of fun” and make sure every guest has the best time possible, often solving the simplest of problems with the most imaginative (and complicated!) solutions that frequently involve large-scale musical numbers.

Creators: Munjal Shroff, Lisa Goldman, and Heather Kenyon (Gnomeo & Juliet)

Executive Producers: Fred Soulie, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Mattel Television (He-Man and Masters of the Universe, Masters of the Universe: Revelation) and Christopher Keenan, Senior Vice President, Creative & Executive Producer, Mattel Television (Thomas & Friends, Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams)

Ridley Jones and Ada Twist, Scientist — renewed for Season 2

Ridley Jones (November 2021) returns for a second season this November and you can watch the trailer HERE. Ridley and her friends, Peaches, Fred, Ismat, Dudley and Dante continue their nightly adventures when the lights go out, the doors lock shut, and all the exhibits come to life at The Museum of Natural History.

Creator / Executive Producer: Chris Nee

Ada Twist, Scientist (2022) follows a pint-sized scientist with a giant-sized curiosity, who aspires to discover the answer to absolutely everything. Ada, along with her best friends Iggy Peck and Rosie Revere will be back to explore more ways science is a part of everyday life.

Showrunner / Co-EP: Kerri Grant

Developed for TV by: Chris Nee

Executive Producers: Chris Nee (Laughing Wild), Mark Burton (Wonder Worldwide), Tonia Davis and Priya Swaminathan (Higher Ground), Andrea Beaty (author, Ada Twist, Scientist), David Roberts (illustrator, Ada Twist, Scientist)