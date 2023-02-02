The Terminal List: Season Two; Prime Video Renews Chris Pratt Series, Taylor Kitsch Prequel in the Works

The Terminal List is returning for a second season. Prime Video has renewed the action thriller series starring Chris Pratt. A prequel series starring Taylor Kitsch is also in the works, per Deadline.

Constance Wu, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder also star in the action series based on the novels by James Carr. The series follows Navy SEAL James Reece (Pratt). After a mission goes wrong, he returns home with conflicting memories.

Pratt hinted that the series would return back in September. Prime Video had been in talks to bring the series back since it premiered in July.

“To the rabid fans of The Terminal List out there, you have nothing to worry about. We love you and appreciate your support. It’s our life’s mission to make sure you can come back to the well. We are working away.”

As for the prequel, the following was revealed about the plot of the new series:

The prequel is described an elevated espionage thriller that follows Ben’s (Kitsch) journey from Navy SEAL to CIA paramilitary operator, exploring the true darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it. I hear other Jack Carr characters who have or have not appeared yet on The Terminal List, an adaptation of his 2018 novel, will be featured in the prequel, including Pratt’s Navy SEAL James Reece and Raife Hastings, a former SEAL pal of Reece’s whose potential arrival was set up in Season 1 of the mothership series.

Premiere dates for both The Terminal List season two and the yet-to-be-titled prequel will be announced later.

