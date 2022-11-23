The Devil’s Hour: Seasons Two and Three; Prime Video Renews UK Limited Series

The Devil’s Hour is returning to Prime Video for two more seasons. The UK thriller was originally meant to be a limited six-episode series, but viewers will now see seasons two and three. Filming will begin in early 2023.

Starring Jessica Raine, Peter Capaldi, Nikesh Patel, Phil Dunster, Meera Syal, and Benjamin Chivers, the series follows Lucy Chambers (Raine) as she hunts down a serial killer.

Prime Video revealed more about the renewal of the series in a press release.

“Prime Video will take viewers into The Devil’s Hour twice more, as the hit UK Original thriller is confirmed to return for a second and third series. Jessica Raine (Patrick Melrose) and Peter Capaldi (Paddington) will reprise their roles as Gideon and Lucy Chambers, alongside Nikesh Patel (Starstruck), Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso), Meera Syal (Yesterday), Benjamin Chivers, and new characters. The new series will launch exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories and filming will start early next year. The next two instalments of the critically acclaimed Amazon Original will continue the story of Lucy Chambers (Jessica Raine), a woman caught up in the hunt for serial killer Gideon (Peter Capaldi) in ways she never could imagine. In Series Two, Gideon’s true intentions are finally revealed, as he attempts to involve Lucy in his mission to stop an elusive force of evil. Simultaneously a sequel and a prequel to the first chapter, expect nothing but the unexpected… “We’re thrilled with the audience response to The Devil’s Hour, and can’t wait to share the next chapter of this mind-bending story,” said Dan Grabiner, head of UK Originals, Amazon Studios. “Fans can look forward to plenty more twists and turns in this remarkable tale from first-time series creator Tom Moran, and welcoming back our immensely talented cast, led by Jessica Raine and Peter Capaldi.” The Devil’s Hour is produced by Hartswood Films (Dracula, Sherlock), penned by Tom Moran, and executive produced by Steven Moffat (Doctor Who, Dracula, Sherlock), Moran, and Sue Vertue (Dracula, Sherlock). Sue Vertue, executive producer and CEO of Hartswood Films, said, “It goes without saying that we are over the moon to be continuing Lucy’s story with two more series. Tom Moran and his big brain have so much more planned for us all. This was always envisioned as a three-series arc, and it’s going to be a thrilling ride.” “Telling a story on television is a precarious business,” added Tom Moran, writer and creator. “Series One of The Devil’s Hour was just the beginning – the opening act of a TV novel. I’m so thrilled that we get to keep turning those pages and slotting the puzzle pieces into place. If you thought the final episode of Series One had all the answers, then you haven’t been asking the right questions.” The second and third series of The Devil’s Hour represents the growing UK Original slate that is available on Prime Video, along with new UK-produced series and movies launching across 2022 and 2023. These include 007’s Road to a Million, an unscripted adventure series inspired by James Bond; a feature-length documentary on YouTuber KSI, executive produced by Louis Theroux; true-crime series The Confession; The Rig, starring Martin Compston and Emily Hampshire; Mammals, written by Jez Butterworth and starring James Corden and Sally Hawkins; and My Policeman, starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, and David Dawson.”

Check out the announcement of The Devil’s Hour renewal featuring Jessica Raine below.

No questions left unanswered 👀 #TheDevilsHour is returning for another season 😈 pic.twitter.com/Yvx7Y2F5gY — Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) November 22, 2022

What do you think? Did you watch The Devil’s Hour on Prime Video? Are you excited to see more of the story unfold in seasons two and three?