Good Omens: Third and Final Season Renewal Set for Prime Video Comedy Series

Good Omens has one more story to tell. Prime Video has renewed the comedy for a third season.

Starring Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Niamh Walsh, Derek Jacobi, Maggie Service, Quelin Sepulveda, and Shelley Conn, the series is inspired by the novel by Terry Pratchett and follows angel Aziraphale (Sheen) and demon Crowley (Tennant) on their adventures together.

Prime Video revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video announced that it has ordered the global fan-favorite series Good Omens for a third and final season.

The forthcoming season will bring to life a serendipitous conversation from almost 35 years ago, between Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett, where they mapped out “what happens next” to the wonderful characters in the world of their internationally best-selling novel.

“Good Omens has checked every box for a clever, witty, and funny comedy that not only made it a success on Prime Video, but also made ‘goodness’ watchable and fun thanks to Neil and Terry’s immense creativity,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “The final season is sure to be packed with the same dynamic energy that our global customers have come to enjoy.”

Neil Gaiman said: “I’m so happy finally to be able to finish the story Terry and I plotted in 1989 and in 2006. Terry was determined that if we made Good Omens for television, we could take the story all the way to the end. Season One was all about averting Armageddon, dangerous prophecies, and the End of the World. Season Two was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less joyfully than a certain Angel and Demon might have hoped. Now in Season Three, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren’t talking.”

Rob Wilkins, Good Omens’ executive producer, said: “We’re delighted to see Crowley and Aziraphale returning after breaking our hearts in Season Two. Seeing award-winning duo David [Tennant] and Michael [Sheen] reunited will be such a joy. We only wish Terry was here to enjoy the ride with us.”

Josh Cole, head of comedy, BBC Studios Comedy Productions, said: “It is a rare joy to return to this uniquely wonderful show. The world Neil Gaiman and Sir Terry Pratchett created has thrilled millions around the world and we’re delighted to be bringing those fans a gripping conclusion to a story that begun 35 years – and several millennia – ago.”

The first season of Good Omens launched globally as a limited series on Prime Video in May 2019, and became a worldwide hit. This led to the series being renewed for a second season, which premiered in July 2023, and explored storylines that went beyond the original source material to illuminate the ineffable friendship between Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), a fussy angel and rare-book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley (David Tennant).

The final season of the comedic fantasy drama will begin filming soon in Scotland and will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Neil Gaiman continues as executive producer, writer, and showrunner. Rob Wilkins of Narrativia, representing Terry Pratchett’s estate, as well as BBC Studios Productions’ head of comedy Josh Cole will also executive produce. Good Omens is based on the well-loved novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch by Sir Terry Pratchett and Gaiman. The new season is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, BBC Studios Productions, the Blank Corporation, and Narrativia.

With this announcement, Amazon MGM Studios continues its relationship with Gaiman, who has a first-look deal with the studio, which also includes the forthcoming series Anansi Boys.”