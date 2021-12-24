Good Omens: Season Two; Jon Hamm Returning to Amazon Series, Other Casting Announced

Good Omens is returning for its second season, and Amazon has confirmed one significant return and new additions to the cast. A group of angels will join Jon Hamm during season two. Hamm played Archangel Gabriel during season one.

Production on season two began in November, featuring David Tennant and Michael Sheen, Paul Adeyefa, Michael McKean, Gloria Obianyo, Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, Reece Shearsmith, and Nina Sosanya.

Based on the novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, the series will go beyond the source material with its second season.

Amazon revealed more about the additions to the cast in a press release.

“Amazon Studios today confirmed that Jon Hamm (Top Gun: Maverick) will be returning as the Archangel Gabriel in the Prime Video series Good Omens 2, currently in production in Scotland. Gabriel will be aided and abetted by the Angels Michael, played by returning cast member Doon Mackichan (Toast, Smack the Pony), and Uriel, played by the previously announced Gloria Obianyo (Dune, High Life). They will be joined by new angels, Saraqael, played by Liz Carr (Devs, Silent Witness) and Muriel, played by Quelin Sepulveda (Havoc, The Man Who Fell to Earth). Another key character from Hell this season will be played by Shelley Conn (Bridgerton, The Irregulars). Neil Gaiman, writer and co-showrunner, comments: “Good Omens 2 just would not be the same without the astonishing Jon Hamm as Gabriel, everyone’s worst boss. The story that Terry Pratchett and I created all those years ago continues to take us from London’s Soho into Heaven and Hell. It’s a delight for me to bring back characters we loved (or hated) and bring in new characters, from the shiniest top floors of Heaven to the dankest basements of Hell, to love (or to hate, or to love to hate or hate to love). All of them are part of the strange and unusually beloved family of Good Omens.” Douglas Mackinnon, director and co-showrunner adds: “I couldn’t be happier that Jon has come back to do more Good Omens as the Archangel Gabriel, who is second in command in Heaven. He joins us nearly halfway through production, when we have already welcomed to the Good Omens 2 family familiar faces in familiar roles, familiar faces in unfamiliar roles, and unfamiliar faces in unfamiliar roles. We also have an unfamiliar face in a familiar role.” Originally based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s international best-selling novel, the new season will explore storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley. Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery. Neil Gaiman continues as executive producer and will co-showrun along with executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, who will also return to direct. Rob Wilkins of Narrativia, representing Terry Pratchett’s estate, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions’ head of comedy Josh Cole will also executive produce, with Finnemore serving as co-writer alongside Gaiman. Good Omens is based on the well-loved and internationally best-selling novel by Terry Pratchett (Hogfather) and Gaiman. The new season is produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia.”

Amazon will set a premiere date for Good Omens season two later.

