Good Omens: Season Two; Amazon Renews Michael Sheen and David Tennant Series

Aziraphale and Crowley are returning for another adventure. Amazon Prime Video has renewed the Good Omens TV series for a second season and both Michael Sheen and David Tennant will return.

The first season of six episodes was released in May 2019. A premiere date for season two’s half dozen installments will be announced in the future.

Here are some additional details:

AMAZON STUDIOS BLESSES “GOOD OMENS” FOR SEQUEL SEASON

Michael Sheen and David Tennant Will Reprise Lead Roles as the Angel Aziraphale and Demon Crowley

Based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s International Best-Selling Novel, the Six-Part Second Season Will Expand Upon the Good Omens Universe and Beloved Characters

LONDON & CULVER CITY, CA [June 29, 2021] – Amazon Studios today announced that it has greenlit global fan-favorite series Good Omens for a second season. Multi-award-winning actors Michael Sheen, (Quiz, Staged) and David Tennant (Des, Staged) are confirmed to reprise their starring roles as the angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, an unlikely duo that teamed up to save the world from the apocalypse. The second season of the six-part humorous fantasy drama will begin filming later this year in Scotland and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world at a later date.

The new season will explore storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley. Having been on Earth since The Beginning and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.

Neil Gaiman continues as executive producer and will co-showrun along with executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, who will also return to direct. Rob Wilkins, John Finnemore and BBC Studios Productions’ Head of Comedy Josh Cole will also executive produce, with Finnemore serving as co-writer alongside Gaiman. Good Omens is based on the well-loved and internationally bestselling novel ‘Good Omens’ by Terry Pratchett (Hogfather) and Gaiman. The new season is produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation and Narrativia.

Neil Gaiman says: “It’s thirty-one years since ‘Good Omens’ was published, which means it’s thirty-two years since Terry Pratchett and I lay in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention, and plotted the sequel. I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens — that’s where our angels came from. Terry’s not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with ‘Good Omens,’ and where the story went next. And now, thanks to BBC Studios and Amazon, I get to take it there. I have enlisted some wonderful collaborators, and John Finnemore has come on board to carry the torch with me. There are so many questions people have asked about what happened next (and also, what happened before) to our favourite Angel and Demon. Here are the answers you’ve been hoping for. We are back in Soho, and all through time and space, solving a mystery, which starts with an angel wandering through Soho, with no memory.”

Douglas Mackinnon says: “Taking Good Omens to my home country of Scotland to film a second season is an exciting dream come true for me. And with Michael Sheen and David Tennant returning as Aziraphale and Crowley, we really have an angel and a demon on our side.”

Rob Wilkins says: “Terry and Neil always knew that Crowley and Aziraphale wouldn’t remain content to appear in only one story, and long harboured plans to expand upon their adventures. David and Michael’s stellar performances made this an absolute necessity. Terry would have been delighted with how they brought their characters to life, and just as delighted as I am that a second season is now underway.”

Michael Sheen says: “Personally I’m against it, but the world isn’t going to just save itself, is it? If David and I can manage to not fall out too badly this time it may even have a chance of getting finished.”

David Tennant says: “The return of Good Omens is great news for me, personally. As I get to work with Michael again, and I get to say Neil’s wonderful words once more. It’s probably less good for the universe as it almost certainly means there will be some fresh existential threat to its existence to deal with, but, you know – swings and roundabouts…”

Good Omens launched globally as a limited series on Prime Video in May 2019 and is based on the beloved 1990 novel, Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch, by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. The Hugo Award winning first season, favorite amongst millions of passionate global fans, stars Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman, Jack Whitehall, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Michael McKean, Anna Maxwell Martin, Mireille Enos, and more.

With this announcement, Amazon Studios continues its relationship with Gaiman, who has an overall deal with the studio.

About the Authors

Neil Gaiman is the award-winning author of books, graphic novels, short stories, and films for all ages, including the Oscar nominated Coraline. Some of his most notable titles include Norse Mythology, American Gods, The Graveyard Book and the Sandman comic series which is being adapted for television by Netflix and Warner Bros TV, with Gaiman as Adviser and Executive Producer. He was the writer and showrunner for the Amazon Prime and BBC Studios adaptation of Good Omens, based on the book he co-authored with Sir Terry Pratchett, and his script for Good Omens Episode 3, “Hard Times” won the 2019 Ray Bradbury Award, and Good Omens won the 2020 Hugo Award for Best Dramatic Presentation (long form). His novel American Gods was also adapted to a critically acclaimed, Emmy-nominated TV series on Starz. Born in the UK, he now lives in the United States.

Terry Pratchett was the acclaimed creator of the global bestselling Discworld series, the first of which – The Colour of Magic – was published in 1983. As a young journalist, Neil Gaiman was the first person ever to interview him. Terry’s books have been widely adapted for stage and screen, and he was the winner of multiple prizes, including the Carnegie Medal, as well as being awarded a knighthood for literature. He died in March 2015.

