An Amazon Prime Video fantasy series based on the 1990 novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, Good Omens stars Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Frances McDormand, Jon Hamm, Sam Taylor Buck, Nick Offerman, Jack Whitehall, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Michael McKean, Anna Maxwell Martin, Mireille Enos, Sian Brooke, Daniel Mays, Jill Winternitz, Samson Marraccino, Josie Lawrence, and Benedict Cumberbatch. It centers on the angel Aziraphale (Sheen) and the demon Crowley (Tennant), as they search for the 11-year-old Antichrist, who is supposed to usher in the apocalypse. Aziraphale and Crowley have grown rather fond of Earth and, despite their orders, want to thwart its impending doom.



Good Omens has been renewed for a second season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Amazon will cancel or renew a TV show like Good Omens for season two. In this case, the program has been billed as a mini-series, which makes sense, given that it is based on a nearly 30-year old novel. Gaiman never intended to work on either a follow-up book, or a TV series or movie without his co-author, but before Pratchett died of Alzheimer’s Disease, he asked Gaiman to see an adaptation to fruition. In other words, this is a labor of love for Gaiman.

The first season has a proper beginning, middle, and end, so while fans may want more to the story, there’s nothing in the works as of now. That said, for years prior to Pratchett’s death, he and Gaiman had talked about writing a follow-up, and Pratchett had even done some unpublished work on one. If the long-anticipated series is a hit for Amazon (I was impressed when I screened the pilot), could they convince him to do more? Instead of a cancellation or renewal prediction, I offer this: hope for more, but don’t expect it. Since that’s speculation, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Good Omens cancellation and renewal alerts.

6/30/21 update: Good Omens has been renewed for a second season.



