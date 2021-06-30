Vulture Watch
What’s This TV Show About?
An Amazon Prime Video fantasy series based on the 1990 novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, Good Omens stars Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Frances McDormand, Jon Hamm, Sam Taylor Buck, Nick Offerman, Jack Whitehall, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Michael McKean, Anna Maxwell Martin, Mireille Enos, Sian Brooke, Daniel Mays, Jill Winternitz, Samson Marraccino, Josie Lawrence, and Benedict Cumberbatch. It centers on the angel Aziraphale (Sheen) and the demon Crowley (Tennant), as they search for the 11-year-old Antichrist, who is supposed to usher in the apocalypse. Aziraphale and Crowley have grown rather fond of Earth and, despite their orders, want to thwart its impending doom.
Telly’s Take
Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Amazon will cancel or renew a TV show like Good Omens for season two. In this case, the program has been billed as a mini-series, which makes sense, given that it is based on a nearly 30-year old novel. Gaiman never intended to work on either a follow-up book, or a TV series or movie without his co-author, but before Pratchett died of Alzheimer’s Disease, he asked Gaiman to see an adaptation to fruition. In other words, this is a labor of love for Gaiman.
The first season has a proper beginning, middle, and end, so while fans may want more to the story, there’s nothing in the works as of now. That said, for years prior to Pratchett’s death, he and Gaiman had talked about writing a follow-up, and Pratchett had even done some unpublished work on one. If the long-anticipated series is a hit for Amazon (I was impressed when I screened the pilot), could they convince him to do more? Instead of a cancellation or renewal prediction, I offer this: hope for more, but don’t expect it. Since that’s speculation, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Good Omens cancellation and renewal alerts.
6/30/21 update: Good Omens has been renewed for a second season.
There HAS to be another season if not more than just another!!
I have never liked a shell is much is I like good omens. I just watched a YouTube video where bride and groom dance through dance together to the music please please please bring it back. I love the actors, I’d love the way they took on the rolls. It’s the only thing good that I watched last year, every watch and re-watch.
Please please make or renew another season of good omens! I was so addicted within two episodes and I’d love to see more seasons of it…
according to these days’ interests between many people of the world and the growing sense of metaphysical understandings, people love to watch this genre series so it would be a great success if the show goes on! It’s obvious that this genre is one of the greatest and interesting ones the only thing the producers should pay attention to, is the balance between comedy and drama which I believe the comedy part was more and although its good to see a fun series but with an apocalyptic scenario, there should be more serious facts hope to see the second season… Read more »
Please make a season 2. I really enjoy this show. I have to say it is one of my favorite starting series and I would love to see it succeed. I believe it would.
I, really, like David Tennant, my favorite Doctor in the modern incarnation, and Michael Sheen, even though he’s, mostly, played bad guys. The supporting cast was great. Good Omens deserves a second season, and a third, and a fourth, and many more.
Good Omens certainly gets my vote for another season. The acting was superb!!
Please, please, please do a 2nd season of Good Omens, enthralling, exciting please, do a 2nd season. Sincerely, thankyu
peace forever –not just 1,000 years
the timeline that has to happen -dont kid your self -think this thought in zero pont—make it come true–you are gods –start showing it!!!!! you dont have to call the devil –he will come to you with out calling—change the ending on the bible—not 1,000 years peace but your peace forever–my mind is only on the time line i choose—so if i think it—so be it. its your free will….you can have any time line —-so many choices—–watch what you wish for—-you just might get it—and the black goo might make you theirs.
It’s a television show. Or should I say a story broken down into six episodes. No matter what a person believes, they’re entitled to some entertainment in their lives as well. And as long as YOU know the “Story”, and are following whatever that story told to you to believe as you grew up or just recently in life, then I think you’ll earn your wings. For now, calm down and put the spray bottle of holy water down, grab a glass of red and enjoy!
There will absolutely be a season 2. Despite negativity from people who have nothing better to do than to try to block it or say other comments, Good Omens will be brought back. Too good to be left alone for 6 episodes.
I wasn’t sure if I would like Good Omens, but I absolutley loved it!!! It was so much fun..loved the cast and the storylines. Excellent special effects…PLEASE do a Season 2
It was the show’s creator, Neil Gaiman who said he does not wish to continue it!
There will be no season 2. It’s not really a season 1, it’s just the complete book as a long movie chopped in 6 pieces.
This is the best show I have watched in a long time . I love David Tenant is fabulous ! I have missed him! Please sign on for a season 2.
My housemate really surprised me by telling me he was loving Good Omens and planned to watch it all again. I never thought he’d like the show so much. Plus, he had never before heard of David Tennant (can you imagine?). Great, great series. I do hope there’s a second season. Amazon would be stupid not to renew this series.