Good Omens: Season Two; Prime Video Releases Key Art and Photos

by Regina Avalos,

Good Omens TV show on Amazon: (canceled or renewed?)

Good Omens fans finally received the news they have been waiting for since season one ended. Season two will arrive on Prime Video during Summer 2023, and there are plenty of new faces joining Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Niamh Walsh, and Derek Jacobi for season two.

Maggie Service, Quelin Sepulveda, and Shelley Conn are joining the series, and there are photos teasing these new additions.

Prime Video teased the return of the series with a poster on social media. Check that out below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Good Omens?


