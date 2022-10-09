The Blacklist: Season 10; Meera Malik’s Daughter Coming to NBC Series

The Blacklist has added to its cast. Anya Banerjee is joining the NBC series as Siya Malik, the daughter of Meera Malik, — a character played by Parminder Nagra in the first season of the series.

James Spader (above, left), Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, and Harry Lennix star in the thriller series which follows master criminal Raymond “Red” Reddington (Spader) as he works with the FBI to take down global criminals.

TV Line revealed the following about her character on the NBC series:

Siya is an active Intelligence Officer for the U.K.’s Secret Intelligence Service known as MI6 — and, as we exclusively reported back in August, she’s also the daughter of Meera Malik, the late CIA agent played by Parminder Nagra in Season 1.

Meera will be looking for answers regarding her assassinated mother’s work and death.

Banerjee’s addition may help to fill the void of the ninth-season departures of cast members Amir Arison and Laura Sohn.

A midseason premiere date for The Blacklist season 10 will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the 10th season return of The Blacklist on NBC?