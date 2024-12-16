Yellowstone: Cole Hauser Reflects on Paramount Network Series and Looks Ahead to the Spin-Off

Yellowstone ended on Paramount Network on Sunday night, and one of the cast members is now looking back at the series before looking ahead at what is coming next for him and his co-stars.

Cole Hauser played Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone, and he has already signed a deal for a spin-off series. He said the following about starring in the Dutton family drama for the last five seasons, per People:

“It’s been an unbelievable experience the last couple of weeks of just seeing people out and about and their acknowledgment of the show and the character and what it’s meant to them. For me, to be able to do that, to educate people, enlighten and entertain them is always the dream. I think America has spoken. They still love the show. There’s obviously just tons of people that every Sunday get together with their families, and we give them the experience of taking ’em out of their own living rooms and putting ’em in Montana and entertaining them. And I think ultimately it’s just that simple.”

As for the spin-off, he didn’t say much, but he shared the following:

“We will see what happens over the next year or so and we’ll see what’s next. Hopefully, we can continue to get in people’s living rooms and entertain them the way we have over the last seven years.”

Over the last five seasons, the cast of Yellowstone has featured Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly.

The second half of season five followed the death of family patriarch John Dutton (Costner) and what would become of the Yellowstone ranch. The Dutton family has run what became the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States since settling in the area in the late 1800s. That was shown in the prequel series 1883. [Spoilers] The land was returned to the Broken Rock tribe during the finale.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Paramount Network series? Are you happy with how Yellowstone ended?