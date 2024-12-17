Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Friday TV Ratings: Blue Bloods, Children Ruin Everything, Lopez vs Lopez, Shark Tank, NCAA Basketball

Published:

Blue Bloods TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

 

Friday, December 13, 2024 ratingsNew episodes: Shark Tank, SWAT, Fire Country, Blue Bloods, Happy’s Place, Lopez vs Lopez, and Children Ruin Everything Sports: NCAA Basketball: Indiana at Nebraska. Reruns: 20/20, Dateline NBC and Bob ♥ Abishola.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network


Note: If you do not see the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the final daily ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original netwo programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x