Yellowstone: Kelly Reilly & Cole Hauser Reportedly Sign Deals to Star in Spin-Off Series

This generation of the Dutton family’s story may not end with the final episode of Yellowstone set to air this weekend. Deadline is reporting that Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser (above) have signed deals to star in a spin-off series. Others from the series may soon follow.

The following was revealed about the possible spin-off series:

“Taylor Sheridan, the mastermind behind Yellowstone and its ever-expanding universe, is working on the creative for the new show, which will likely feature other cast members from the mothership series alongside Reilly and Hauser, I hear. Led by Yellowstone characters played by the same actors in the same present-day time frame, the new offshoot shares the most DNA with the mothership of any shows in the Yellowstone universe to date, which explains why it will be the first spinoff to carry Yellowstone in the title, sources said.”

A deal for a possible season six or a spin-off series has been in the works for several months, but this is the first time it has been said to have been completed.

The finale for Yellowstone will air on Sunday night on Paramount Network.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Yellowstone? Would you watch a spin-off series?