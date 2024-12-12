SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night: Peacock Announces Anniversary Docuseries

Saturday Night Live turned 50 this year, and now Peacock is celebrating the show’s journey with a new docuseries. SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night will air on the streaming service in January.

Peacock shared the following about the series:

“SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night is a four-part docuseries honoring the legacy of SNL, with over 60 contributors, including SNL alumni, and covering decades of SNL history. Spotlighting some of the show’s most iconic elements, each episode delves into the rich history of SNL and pulls back the curtain on the audition process, the writers’ room, the fan favorite “More Cowbell” sketch and the pivotal season 11.”

Morgan Neville, executive producer of the docuseries, said the following:

“I’ve been obsessed with Saturday Night Live as long as I can remember. For SNL50, I’ve been lucky to collaborate with some of my favorite independent filmmakers to tell some deeper stories of SNL. Taken together, these standalone episodes give a new perspective of SNL and what makes it work.”

All four episodes of the series will air on Peacock on January 16th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Saturday Night Live? Will you watch the docuseries on Peacock next month?