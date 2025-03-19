The Sex Lives of College Girls: Cancelled, No Season Four on Max

The Sex Lives of College Girls will not return for a fourth season. Max has canceled the series after three seasons on the streaming service. Season three premiered in November.

Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, and Alyah Chanelle starred in the comedy series, which follows a group of friends attending college. A fourth, Reneé Rapp, departed the series during the season.

Since the season two finale, a home has been sought for season three of the series, but the search has been unsuccessful.

Deadline said the following about the series’ cancellation:

“I hear producing studio Warner Bros. Television has been looking for ways to keep the show going, with Netflix, where Kaling has a longstanding relationship, believed to be a long-shot new home prospect given the complexities of a potential move. A rep for WBTV declined comment. It’s been almost two months since Season 3 of The Sex Lives Of College Girls ended its run on Max. The writing had been on the wall — possibly impacted by the departure of original cast member Reneé Rapp a few episodes in, the comedy’s third season could not match the critical and fan response as well as the viewership of the first two, with ratings believed to be at the core of Max’s cancellation decision.”

Co-creator John Noble also spoke about the series’ cancellation. According to Deadline, he said, “I can’t help but mention that it feels like there are fewer and fewer comedy series every month — and we are living in an era where we need that comedy badly,” Noble said. “So I really hope that turns around, but I will always be proud of this show for being the things that we weren’t seeing enough of: a hard comedy ensemble where ladies get the jokes.”

