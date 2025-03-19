House of David: Season Two Renewal Set for Prime Video Drama Series

House of David will return for another season. Prime Video has renewed the biblical drama for season two.

Michael Iskander, Ali Suliman, Ayelet Zurer, Stephen Lang, and Martyn Ford star in the series, which follows the biblical figure as he becomes the king of Israel. The series is airing on Prime Video, reaching 22 million viewers in its first 17 days of release.

Prime Video shared the following about its renewal:

“House of David tells the story of the ascent of the biblical figure, David, who eventually becomes the most renowned and celebrated king of Israel. The series follows the once-mighty King Saul as he falls victim to his own pride. At the direction of God, the prophet Samuel anoints an unlikely, outcast teenager as the new king. As Saul loses his power over his kingdom, David finds himself on a journey to discover and fulfill his destiny, navigating love, loss, and violence in the court of the very man he’s destined to replace. As one leader falls, another must rise. Season Two will follow the aftermath of the battle between David and Goliath and David’s rise to the throne. As he navigates palace politics, his family’s jealousy, and a growing romance, David steps deeper into his destiny and learns what it means to become a great leader. “Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn’s compelling creative vision has solidified our belief in the series and we are excited to deliver more of the story to our customers,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “We look forward to a continued journey with Wonder Project as we further expand our slate to encompass faith-based series.” “We are humbled by the extraordinary reaction this show has earned from the faith audience worldwide. Thanks to them and our partners at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, Wonder Project will bring more of the Bible and this epic saga to a global audience. Congratulations to our incredible cast and crew,” said Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn. In addition to Iskander as David, those reprising their role in Season Two include: Ali Suliman (Jack Ryan, Arthur the King) as King Saul, Ayelet Zurer (Angels And Demons, Man Of Steel) as Queen Ahinoam, Saul’s trusted wife, Stephen Lang (Avatar: The Way of Water, Don’t Breathe) as Samuel, Indy Lewis (Industry, King and Conqueror) as Mychal and Yali Topol Margalith (Tattooist of Auschwitz, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (2024)) as Mirab, Saul’s daughters; Ethan Kai as Jonathan (The Turkish Detective, Carnival Row 2), Saul’s son and heir apparent; Sam Otto (Snowpiercer, The State) as Eshbaal, the irreverent middle child; Oded Fehr (Star Trek, La Cocina) as Abner, Saul’s advisor; Louis Ferreira (Shogun, Breaking Bad) as Jesse, David’s father; Davood Ghadami (Eastenders, The Chelsea Detective) as Eliab, David’s eldest brother and decorated warrior in King Saul’s army; Ashraf Barhom (Tyrant, The Last Planet) as Doeg, a mysterious Edomite, and Alexander Uloom (Heera, Qusa (The Story) who plays King Achish. The series is based on an idea by Erwin. Erwin, Gunn, Justin Rosenblatt, Trey Callaway, Michael Frislev, Chad Oakes, Ethan Reiff & Cyrus Voris, and Jonathan Walker serve as executive producers on Season Two. Justin Rosenblatt is the executive in charge of production on behalf of Wonder Project. Dallas Jenkins, the creator and producer-director of The Chosen, is a shareholder and special advisor to Wonder Project.”

The finale of season one will air on April 3rd. The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

