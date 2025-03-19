Tulsa King: Season Three Renewal Announced for Sylvester Stallone Series on Paramount+

The General is not going anywhere just yet. Paramount+ has renewed Tulsa King for a third season. The streaming service announced the renewal on social media with the reveal that the series was back in production. A renewal was deemed likely when Sylvester Stallone signed a new contract with the streamer.

Sylvester Stallone, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A.C. Peterson, Annabella Sciorra, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany star in the series, which follows Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) after he is released from prison and sent to Oklahoma to look over the territory for the mafia.

Paramount+ shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“Tulsa King season two ranked as a top 10 SVOD original series across all SVODs for Q4 alongside Paramount+ originals Landman and Lioness. This marks only the second time since Nielsen began tracking SVODs (Q3–17) that a service had three of the top 10 series aside from Netflix. Tulsa King season two had 21.1 million global streaming viewers for the premiere episode and set a new record for Paramount+ as the most watched global premiere at the time for any series in Paramount+ history. Additionally, Season two logged a record 159 million views (+894% SoS) and 6.1 million engagements (+553% SoS) on social. Season two followed Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) and his crew as they encountered new enemies when they encroached on nemesis territory in Tulsa.”

The premiere date for season three will be announced later. The renewal announcement is below.

