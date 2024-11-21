Tulsa King: Season Three and Four; Paramount+ Renewal Expected as Sylvester Stallone Signs New Contract

Tulsa King viewers are getting some good news. While the comedy and crime drama series has not officially been renewed, but a two-season renewal is likely. The Paramount+ drama’s second season wrapped over the weekend.

Sylvester Stallone, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A.C. Peterson, Annabella Sciorra, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany star in the Paramount+ series, which follows Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) after he is released from prison and sent to Oklahoma to look over the territory for the mafia.

This expected double renewal is due to Stallone being in the finishing stages of renewing his multiple-year contract, which would increase the actor’s per-episode salary from $1.5 million to an undisclosed amount.

According to Deadline, Tulsa King could be renewed beyond season four, with spin-offs also being possible.

What do you think? Have you kept up with this Paramount+ series? Do you want to see more of it?