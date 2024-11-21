Suits: Gabriel Macht to Recur on Suits LA Spin-Off on NBC

Suits fans have finally received the news they have been hoping for. A star from the original legal drama series will appear on the Suits LA spin-off, which will premiere on NBC in February.

The new series stars Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Troy Winbush and follows Ted Black (Amell), a former New York City prosecutor trying to reinvent himself in Los Angeles.

Suits star Gabriel Macht revealed he was putting the shoes of Harvey Specter back on in a short video shared via his Instagram account.

Macht will have a three-episode guest arc on Suits: LA. Since its development began, there has been talk about stars of the original series appearing in the new series. Most of the original cast members have said they are willing to appear.

Suits LA premieres on NBC on February 23rd.

What do you think? Have you watched the original Suits TV series? Are you excited to see the return of Harvey Specter on Suits LA?