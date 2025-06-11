The Institute: MGM+ Previews Supernatural Series Based on Stephen King Novel

The Institute is coming soon to MGM+. The series, ordered in June 2024, will arrive next month. A preview and several photos have been released for the series.

Inspired by the Stephen King novel of the same name, the series follows the story of a young boy who wakes up at the institute after he is kidnapped. Everyone brought there has special powers.

Mary-Louise Parker, Ben Barnes, Joe Freeman, Simone Miller, Fionn Laird, Hannah Galway, Julian Richings, Robert Joy, and Martin Roach star in the series.

MGM+ shared the following about the series:

“From executive producers Stephen King and Jack Bender (FROM), The Institute follows the story of teen genius Luke Ellis (Freeman), who is kidnapped and awakens at The Institute, a facility full of children who all got there the same way he did and who are all possessed of unusual abilities. In a nearby town, haunted former police officer Tim Jamieson (Barnes) has come looking to start a new life, but the peace and quiet won’t last, as his story and Luke’s are destined to collide.”

The preview and more photos for the series are below. The series arrives on July 13th.

