Bachelor in Paradise: Season 10 Casting Announced for ABC Reality Competition Series

ABC has announced the first batch of arrivals for season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise. Viewers will see the first wave arrive at the beach on July 7th. More new faces will join the action each week.

ABC revealed the following about the upcoming season of the dating competition series:

“Bachelor in Paradise” is back for its milestone 10th season, bringing a cast of familiar faces from “The Bachelor” franchise to a brand-new beach in Costa Rica for a second (or third) shot at love. Host Jesse Palmer and in-house bartender Wells Adams return, alongside fan-favorite Hannah Brown who joins to spice things up as head of Paradise Relations and introduce the all-new Champagne Lounge. This season is raising the bar on romance, with every detail perfectly shaken, stirred and sparkling, when the series returns MONDAY, JULY 7 (8:00-10:02 p.m. EDT), on ABC and next day on Hulu. For the first time, the Goldens are also joining the fun, proving once again that age is just a number as they bring their experience, and a little extra spice, to show the younger crowd how it’s done. The following “Bachelor in Paradise” cast hits the beach in the premiere episode: Alexe-Anne “Alexe” Godin of “The Bachelor,” season 29

Bailey Brown of “The Bachelor,” season 29

Brian Autz of “The Bachelorette,” season 21

Dale Moss of “The Bachelorette,” season 16

Hakeem Moulton of “The Bachelorette,” season 21

Jeremy Simon of “The Bachelorette,” season 21

Jessica “Jess” Edwards of “The Bachelor,” season 28

Jonathon Johnson of “The Bachelorette,” season 21

Justin Glaze of “The Bachelorette,” season 17 and “Bachelor in Paradise,” season 8

Katherine “Kat” Izzo of “The Bachelor,” season 27 and “Bachelor in Paradise,” season 9

Kyle Howard of “The Bachelorette,” season 17

Lexi Young of “The Bachelor,” season 28

Riquerdy “Ricky” Marinez of “The Bachelorette,” season 21

Sam McKinney of “The Bachelorette,” season 21

Spencer Conley of “The Bachelorette,” season 21

Zoe McGrady of “The Bachelor,” season 29 As previously announced, Leslie Fhima of “The Golden Bachelor” and Gary Levingston of “The Golden Bachelorette” are also set to appear on the beaches of paradise. Additional cast announcements to come.”

A preview for the upcoming season is below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this ABC series?