The Golden Bachelor: Season Two; ABC Renews Dating Reality Series and Reveals New Leading Man

Another senior will get a second chance at love, on TV, of course. ABC has renewed The Golden Bachelor for a second season, which will revolve around Mel Owens (above), a 66-year-old former NFL veteran turned lawyer.

A dating reality series, The Golden Bachelor TV show is hosted by Jesse Palmer. After decades of Bachelor shows revolving around young love, this new incarnation focuses on the golden years. A hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss, and laughter. They’re all looking for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. The first season revolves around 72-year-old Gerry Turner, a retired restaurateur and widower from Hudson, Indiana.

Airing on Thursday nights in Fall 2023, the first season of The Golden Bachelor averaged a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.70 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

A premiere date for season two of The Golden Bachelor will be revealed in the future. Here’s more about Owens:

Born and raised in a close-knit Midwestern family in Detroit, Owens’ athleticism shone through from an early age. After graduating from the University of Michigan, he was selected as the ninth overall pick in the 1981 NFL Draft by the LA Rams. Following his retirement from football, Owens transitioned into a career in law and moved to Orange County, California, dedicating himself to helping others – particularly those seeking justice for sports-related injuries. It was during this time that he met his first love, and together they had two sons. While life took an unexpected turn with the passing of his father and the end of his marriage, Owens channeled his energy into being the best father he could be, focusing on raising his sons and coaching their extracurricular sports teams. Now, after several years as a devoted dad, Owens is ready to rediscover a love rooted in the simple joys of companionship – sharing life’s everyday moments, making plans for the future, and growing stronger together as a couple. As the Golden Bachelor, he’s eager to meet someone who shares this vision and finally find that perfect teammate he’s been waiting for in his golden years.

What do you think? Did you enjoy watching The Golden Bachelor series? Are you glad to know that ABC has renewed the series for a second season?

