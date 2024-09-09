Wheel of Fortune: Host Pat Sajak Wins Emmy for His Final Season of the Syndicated Series

Pat Sajak is going out on top. According to Deadline, the former host of Wheel of Fortune won an Emmy for Outstanding Host for A Game Show at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards for hosting the final season of the game show.

Ryan Seacrest takes over hosting duties for the long-running game show starting with tonight’s brand-new episode. Sajak will host one more Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season on ABC when it returns to the network this fall.

Sajak has been nominated for the Outstanding Host Emmy 23 times while hosting Wheel of Fortune, but this is only his fourth time winning the award.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune returns to ABC on October 7th.

What do you think? Are you glad to see Pat Sajak win for his work on Wheel of Fortune as he exits the series?