Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season Three Ratings



The regular version of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune has been a success for decades in syndication, and this nighttime version has done pretty well for ABC. Will viewers watch both of them? Will Celebrity Wheel of Fortune be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A primetime game show, the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune series is hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White of the popular syndicated version. In each episode, the duo welcomes a trio of celebrity contestants who play two games (to fill the hour timeslot), spin the world’s most famous wheel, and solve word puzzles. The celebrities try to win as much as $1 million cash for their favorite charities. Players in the third season include Lauren Ash, Tiki Barber, Snoop Dogg, Mark Duplass, Ron Funches, Nikki Glaser, Carla Hall, Jim Jefferies, Thomas Lennon, Kevin McKidd, Tig Notaro, Phil Rosenthal, Kristen Schaal, Amanda Seales, and Jet Tila.

For comparisons: Season two of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on ABC averaged a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.87 million viewers.

