Hell’s Kitchen: Season 23; FOX Introduces Cast of “Head Chefs Only” Contestants

Gordon Ramsay is a FOX staple, and with one series ending its season, another series is beginning its season. A new season of Hell’s Kitchen premieres on FOX later this month, and the network has released previews of the new “Head Chefs Only” competition for season 23.
The competition will have two teams of nine women competing against nine men as Ramsay challenges them weekly. The contestants are below.
“THE CHALLENGES… TOUGHER.
THE OPINIONS… STRONGER.
THE DRAMA… LOUDER.
MEET THE CONTENDERS FROM HELL’S KITCHEN: HEAD CHEFS ONLY
BLUE TEAM “Men” RED TEAM “Women”
EGYPT
Hometown: Chicago, IL
Currently Resides: Riviera Beach, FL
MEGHAN
Hometown: Honolulu, HI
Currently Resides: Ewa Beach, HI
URI
Hometown: Buenos Aires, AR
Currently Resides: Long Branch, NJ
HANNAH
Hometown: DeKalb, IL
Currently Resides: Boynton Beach, FL
MICHAEL
Hometown: Hudson, OH
Currently Resides: Lakewood, OH
MAGALI
Hometown: Huntington Beach, CA
Currently Resides: Hartford City, NJ
KYLE
Hometown: Dennis Township, NJ
Currently Resides: Philadelphia, PA
ANN MARIE
Hometown: Highlands Ranch, CO
Currently Resides: Denver, CO
BRANDON
Hometown: Lafayette, IN
Currently Resides: Arvada, CO
LULU
Hometown: Puebla, MX
Currently Resides: Jacksonville, FL
CORBIN
Hometown: Appleton, WI
Currently Resides: Appleton, WI
BRITTANY
Currently Resides: Dallas, Texas
ANTHONY
Hometown: Sacramento, CA
Currently Resides: Sacramento, CA
WHITNEY
Hometown: Reidsville, NC
Currently Resides: The Bronx, NY
JOE
Hometown: Staten Island, NY
Currently Resides: East Rutherford, NJ
AMANDA
Hometown: Orlando, FL
Currently Resides: Pompano Beach, FL
SHANT
Hometown: Glendale, CA
Currently Resides: Glendale, CA
AMBER
Hometown: San Diego, CA
Currently Resides: Palm Springs, CA
GET READY TO WATCH THE RED AND BLUE TEAMS BATTLING IT OUT!
Don’t Miss the Season 23 Premiere of HELL’S KITCHEN: HEAD CHEFS ONLY Airing Thursday Sept. 26 at 8/7c on FOX!
The previews for the new season are below.
What do you think? Are you a fan of Hell’s Kitchen? Do you plan to watch the new season on FOX when it arrives later this month?
So glad this was renewed. I love this show and all of Gordon Ramsey’s other shows as well.