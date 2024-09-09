Hell’s Kitchen: Season 23; FOX Introduces Cast of “Head Chefs Only” Contestants

Gordon Ramsay is a FOX staple, and with one series ending its season, another series is beginning its season. A new season of Hell’s Kitchen premieres on FOX later this month, and the network has released previews of the new “Head Chefs Only” competition for season 23.

The competition will have two teams of nine women competing against nine men as Ramsay challenges them weekly. The contestants are below.

"THE CHALLENGES… TOUGHER. THE OPINIONS… STRONGER. THE DRAMA… LOUDER. MEET THE CONTENDERS FROM HELL'S KITCHEN: HEAD CHEFS ONLY BLUE TEAM "Men" RED TEAM "Women" EGYPT

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Currently Resides: Riviera Beach, FL

MEGHAN

Hometown: Honolulu, HI

Currently Resides: Ewa Beach, HI URI

Hometown: Buenos Aires, AR

Currently Resides: Long Branch, NJ

HANNAH

Hometown: DeKalb, IL

Currently Resides: Boynton Beach, FL MICHAEL

Hometown: Hudson, OH

Currently Resides: Lakewood, OH

MAGALI

Hometown: Huntington Beach, CA

Currently Resides: Hartford City, NJ KYLE

Hometown: Dennis Township, NJ

Currently Resides: Philadelphia, PA

ANN MARIE

Hometown: Highlands Ranch, CO

Currently Resides: Denver, CO BRANDON

Hometown: Lafayette, IN

Currently Resides: Arvada, CO

LULU

Hometown: Puebla, MX

Currently Resides: Jacksonville, FL CORBIN

Hometown: Appleton, WI

Currently Resides: Appleton, WI

BRITTANY

Currently Resides: Dallas, Texas ANTHONY

Hometown: Sacramento, CA

Currently Resides: Sacramento, CA

WHITNEY

Hometown: Reidsville, NC

Currently Resides: The Bronx, NY JOE

Hometown: Staten Island, NY

Currently Resides: East Rutherford, NJ

AMANDA

Hometown: Orlando, FL

Currently Resides: Pompano Beach, FL SHANT

Hometown: Glendale, CA

Currently Resides: Glendale, CA

AMBER

Hometown: San Diego, CA

Currently Resides: Palm Springs, CA

The previews for the new season are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Hell’s Kitchen? Do you plan to watch the new season on FOX when it arrives later this month?