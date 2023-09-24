Krapopolis: Season One Viewer Votes

Will the city survive the first season of the Krapopolis TV show on FOX? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Krapopolis is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Krapopolis here.

A FOX FOX animated comedy series, the Krapopolis TV show was created by Dan Harmon and stars Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Hannah Waddingham, Pam Murphy, and Duncan Trussell, with Pia Shah and Alanna Ubach recurring. The first season guests include Ben Stiller, Susan Sarandon, Joel Mchale, Dave Franco, Yvette Nicole Brown, Will Forte, Jane Lynch, Daveed Diggs, Steve Buscemi, Stephanie Beatriz, David Cross, Keith David, Chris Hardwick, Tim Meadows, Bobby Moynihan, Jim Rash, Rob Riggle, Tim Robinson, Michael Urie, Alanna Ubach, And Amber Stevens West. The story is set in mythical ancient Greece and revolves around a dysfunctional family of humans, gods, and monsters. They try to run one of the world’s first cities, Krapopolis, while attempting to guide humanity out of the savage wilderness and into a new lifestyle experiment called “civilization.” Tyrannis (Ayoade) is the city’s narcissistic mortal king. A goddess, Deliria (Waddingham) is his petty self-destructive mother. Tyrannis’ father, Shlub (Berry), is a mantitaur and a true pleasure seeker. Stupendous (Murphy) is Tyrannis’ half-sister, and Hippocampus (Trussell) is his half-brother, a hot mess (biologically speaking).





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Krapopolis TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you glad that Krapopolis has been renewed for a second season on FOX?