Krapopolis: Season Two — Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed for 2024-25?

Tyrannis may not be best suited to leading this city. Has the Krapopolis TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Krapopolis, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

An animated comedy series airing on the FOX television network, the Krapopolis TV show was created by Dan Harmon and stars Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Hannah Waddingham, Pam Murphy, and Duncan Trussell, with Pia Shah and Alanna Ubach recurring. The first season guests include Ben Stiller, Susan Sarandon, Joel Mchale, Dave Franco, Yvette Nicole Brown, Will Forte, Jane Lynch, Daveed Diggs, Steve Buscemi, Stephanie Beatriz, David Cross, Keith David, Chris Hardwick, Tim Meadows, Bobby Moynihan, Jim Rash, Rob Riggle, Tim Robinson, Michael Urie, Alanna Ubach, And Amber Stevens West. The story is set in mythical ancient Greece and revolves around a dysfunctional family of humans, gods, and monsters. They try to run one of the world’s first cities, Krapopolis, while attempting to guide humanity out of the savage wilderness and into a new lifestyle experiment they’re calling “civilization.” Tyrannis (Ayoade) is the city’s narcissistic mortal king. A goddess, Deliria (Waddingham) is his petty self-destructive mother. Tyrannis’ father, Shlub (Berry), is a mantitaur and a true pleasure seeker. Stupendous (Murphy) is Tyrannis’ half-sister, and Hippocampus (Trussell) is his half-brother, a hot mess (biologically speaking).



Season One Ratings

The first season of Krapopolis averages a 0.88 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.86 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Krapopolis stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Krapopolis has been renewed for a second season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

There’s no need to worry about the future of Krapopolis on FOX. The animated series has already been renewed for the second and third seasons. The show comes from FOX’s own production company, so though the ratings could be better, the company has a financial incentive to keep it going. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Krapopolis cancellation or renewal news.



