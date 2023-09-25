Krapopolis: Season One Ratings

There’s no need to wonder about the future of the Krapopolis TV series for quite a while since it’s already been renewed for a second and a third season. The show is produced in-house so it has an advantage over many of FOX’s either animated shows. Still, if the ratings are low enough, could the series still be cancelled? Stay tuned.

An animated comedy series, the Krapopolis TV show was created by Dan Harmon and stars Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Hannah Waddingham, Pam Murphy, and Duncan Trussell, with Pia Shah and Alanna Ubach recurring. The first season guests include Ben Stiller, Susan Sarandon, Joel Mchale, Dave Franco, Yvette Nicole Brown, Will Forte, Jane Lynch, Daveed Diggs, Steve Buscemi, Stephanie Beatriz, David Cross, Keith David, Chris Hardwick, Tim Meadows, Bobby Moynihan, Jim Rash, Rob Riggle, Tim Robinson, Michael Urie, Alanna Ubach, And Amber Stevens West. The story is set in mythical ancient Greece and revolves around a dysfunctional family of humans, gods, and monsters. They try to run one of the world’s first cities, Krapopolis, while attempting to guide humanity out of the savage wilderness and into a new lifestyle experiment they’re calling “civilization.” Tyrannis (Ayoade) is the city’s narcissistic mortal king. A goddess, Deliria (Waddingham) is his petty self-destructive mother. Tyrannis’ father, Shlub (Berry), is a mantitaur and a true pleasure seeker. Stupendous (Murphy) is Tyrannis’ half-sister and Hippocampus (Trussell) is his half-brother, a hot mess (biologically speaking).

