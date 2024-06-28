The Real CSI: Miami: Season Two — Has the CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A true crime series airing on the CBS television network, The Real CSI: Miami TV show comes from Jerry Bruckheimer, Anthony E. Zuiker and the minds behind the CSI scripted television franchise. In each episode, real-life crime cases and the cutting-edge forensic science used to solve them are opened up for viewers. Real investigators examine the cutting-edge forensics used to unravel the case, sometimes exposing surprising motives. Cases include a double murder case in Florida in which a beloved mother was finally able to find love again after escaping her trouble husband; a 21-year-old who was murdered in a house full of his loved ones; and the murder of a 20-year-old rising rap superstar called XXXTentacion, which left his fans and family devastated. At the heart of every story is a victim and a family seeking justice. .





Season One Ratings

The first season of The Real CSI: Miami averages a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.06 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Real CSI: Miami stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 28, 2024, The Real CSI: Miami has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew The Real CSI: Miami for season two? This is low-cost programming that’s tied to a popular franchise that’s also helping the network fill a timeslot during the summer months. The ratings aren’t great but that’s okay. I have a feeling that CBS won’t renew the show but, as the network has done in the past, move on to a different but still inexpensive true crime show instead. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Real CSI: Miami cancellation or renewal news.



