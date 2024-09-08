The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: NBC Cancels Friday Episodes of Late-Night Series

The Tonight Show will not go anywhere until at least 2028, but fans will see less of Jimmy Fallon this year. NBC has moved to a four-night-a-week schedule like many other late-night shows in recent years.

NBC announced in June that The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon would remain on the air through 2028. The series celebrated its 10th anniversary earlier this year.

Deadline revealed the following about the move by NBC:

“The move is believed to be driven by cost-cutting, which also was behind the decision to drop Late Night’s house band earlier this summer. The Tonight Show had been airing original episodes Monday-Friday during the regular season, doing two tapings on Thursday, while switching to Monday-Thursday first-run shows during the summer. The off-season schedule will now carry over to the rest of the year. The Tonight Show team were informed by the change yesterday, sources said.”

