The Endgame: Cancelled on NBC; No Season Two for Crime Thriller Series

Val won’t have to battle Elena in the 2022-23 television season. NBC has cancelled The Endgame so, there won’t be a second year. The low-rated first season of 10 episodes finished airing on May 2nd.

A crime thriller series, The Endgame TV show stars Morena Baccarin, Ryan Michelle Bathé, Costa Ronin, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Kamal Bolden, Noah Bean, Karl Josef Co, Massiel Mordan, and Mark Damon Espinoza. The story follows Elena Federova (Baccarin), a recently captured international arms dealer. She’s a brilliant criminal mastermind who orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists throughout New York City for a mysterious purpose. Her antagonist is Val Turner (Bathé), a principled, relentless, and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil Elena’s ambitious plan. As the heist drama unfolds it becomes clear how far some people will go for love, justice, and the most valuable commodity in the world — the truth.

Airing on Monday nights, the first season of The Endgame averaged a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.88 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. It’s one of NBC’s lowest-rated series in the traditional ratings. In the live+7 day ratings, the show averaged a 0.40 demo and 3.66 million when factoring in the delayed viewing.

Today, the peacock network also cancelled the comedies Kenan and Mr. Mayor. The day’s NBC renewals are American Auto (season two), Grand Crew (season two), and Young Rock (season three).

