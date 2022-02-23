The Endgame: Season Two? Has the NBC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Airing on the NBC television network, The Endgame TV show stars Morena Baccarin, Ryan Michelle Bathé, Costa Ronin, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Kamal Bolden, Noah Bean, Karl Josef Co, Massiel Mordan, and Mark Damon Espinoza. Elena Federova (Baccarin) is a recently captured international arms dealer. She’s a brilliant criminal mastermind who orchestrates several coordinated bank heists throughout New York City for a mysterious purpose. Her antagonist is Val Turner (Bathé), a moral, relentless, and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil Elena’s ambitious plan. As the heist drama unfolds, it becomes clear how far some people will go for love, justice, and the most valuable commodity in the world — the truth.



The first season of The Endgame averages a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.30 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Endgame stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



As of February 24, 2022, The Endgame has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will NBC cancel or renew The Endgame for season two? The peacock network could use some strong dramas (that don’t come from Dick Wolf) and this feels like it could be the next Blacklist. The ratings got off to an okay start, so, for now, I think it has a good chance of being renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Endgame cancellation or renewal news.



