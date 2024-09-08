One Day at a Time: Season Four; Cancelled Netflix Series Cast to Read Unproduced Scripts for Norman Lear Charity

Three of the six lost season four episodes of the canceled One Day at a Time will now see the light of day. The reunited cast will read the episodes at a table read to benefit Norman Lear‘s People For the American Way foundation. The event will occur on October 5, and the entire cast is returning to participate in the table read.

Justina Machado, Todd Grinnell, Izabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rita Moreno starred in the Netflix reboot series, which aired its fourth season on PopTV. The series followed a single mom and military veteran as she raised her three children while living under the same roof with her mother.

According to Variety, co-showrunners and executive producers Gloria Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce said the following about the event in a joint statement:

“Reuniting our ‘One Day at a Time’ cast to bring these unaired, unshot episodes to life – including what would have been our series finale – is a powerful reminder of the magic of Norman Lear and his work. It was an honor to bring this Latine family to the screen, and this reading is not just a celebration, but a chance to connect with our incredible fans once more and support a cause close to our hearts, People For The American Way Foundation, another of Norman’s brainchildren. Together, we honor Norman’s legacy, our beloved show and a community that has always supported us.”

PopTV canceled the series in 2020 after it decided to exit the scripted TV business. Six episodes of season four were left unshot due to the production shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Shortly after the show’s cancellation, one of the showrunners shared the plots of the unproduced episodes on social media.

