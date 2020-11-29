Network: Netflix, Pop.

Episodes: 46 (half-hour).

Seasons: Four.

TV show dates: January 6, 2017 — June 16, 2020.

Series status: Cancelled by Netflix, revived by Pop, Cancelled by Pop

Performers include: Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Todd Grinnell, Stephen Tobolowsky, Eric Nenninger, Ed Quinn, Fiona Gubelmann, Ariela Barer, and Froy Gutierrez.

TV show description:

A family sitcom, the One Day at a Time TV show is a reboot of the original Norman Lear series starring Bonnie Franklin, Valerie Bertinelli, MacKenzie Philips, and Pat Harrington, Jr., which ran on CBS from 1975 to 1984. In the updated comedy, the story follows divorced mother Penelope Riera Alverez (Machado) and her family.

A Cuban-American woman, Penelope is a US Army veteran, who now works as a nurse, for Dr. Leslie Berkowitz (Tobolowsky). She is once again trying to figure out life as a single woman, but this time, she’s doing so while raising two children.

Penelope’s first born is her daughter, Elena (Gomez). This teen has strong opinions about the world and is something of an activist. Meanwhile, son Alex (Ruiz) is a socially successful young man, with some conceited tendencies.

Penelope doesn’t have to do it all on her own. Her Cuban-born mother, Lydia (Moreno), is there to lend a hand and share her opinions, even when they haven’t been solicited. Likewise, building manager Dwayne Schneider (Grinnell), is something of a “friend without benefits” and Penelope’s confidant.

The comedy touches on many of the same themes as the CBS original, but from a modern point of view. And through good times and bad, this gang is a reminder that family and friends are what life is truly all about.

Series Finale:

Episode #46 –The Politics Episode

Penelope’s conservative family comes to visit; Penelope dreads that with the election coming up, they won’t be able to avoid fighting over politics, leaving the Alvarezes to strategize how to get through it with the family intact.

First aired: June 16, 2020.

