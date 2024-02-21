Quantum Leap: Season Three Possibilities Discussed by NBC Series Showrunner

Quantum Leap wrapped its second season on NBC last night, and now fans are wondering about season three. NBC has not yet renewed the sci-fi drama for a third season, but showrunner Martin Gero does have the season mapped out. However, the season two finale could work as a series finale as well.

Starring Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park, Nanrisa Lee, Eliza Taylor, and Peter Gadiot, the Quantum Leap series follows Ben Song (Lee) as he takes over the Quantum Leap project and gets stuck traveling through time as Sam Beckett did in the original series.

[SPOILER] At the end of season two, fans saw Ben joined by Addison, and a third season will feature the pair traveling together through time.

Gero said the following about the NBC series, per Deadline:

“We haven’t done a longform pitch. They know definitely what the shape is, and they signed off on our little epilogue moment with Ben and Addison, so they know where we’re going. But no, we haven’t done our big song and dance thing … We’ve been thinking about this since the strike was over and once we kind of finalized what the episode count was going to be, we started thinking and working on season three.”

What do you think? Do you want to see more of Quantum Leap? Are you hoping NBC renews the series for season three?