Quantum Leap: Season Two Ratings

The first season of the new Quantum Leap wasn’t a big hit in the ratings, but NBC had faith and renewed the series anyway. Thanks to the actors and writers strikes, Quantum Leap is one of the few scripted network drama series to return with new episodes this fall. Will this help new viewers discover the show? Will Quantum Leap be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A sci-fi series, the Quantum Leap TV show is a sequel to the 1989-93 series of the same name. This incarnation stars Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park, Nanrisa Lee, Eliza Taylor, and Peter Gadiot. Led by physicist Ben Song (Lee), a new team has been assembled to restart the Quantum Leap project. When Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, the team is left behind to solve why he did it. At Ben’s side throughout his leaps is Addison (Bassett), who appears as a hologram only Ben can see and hear. Career military man Herbert “Magic” Williams (Hudson) is at the helm of the highly confidential operation. The rest of the team includes Ian Wright (Park) and Jenn Chou (Lee). As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, the team works to solve the mysteries of his leaps and bring him home before Ben is potentially lost forever.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

10/5 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of Quantum Leap on NBC averaged a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.31 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Quantum Leap TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?