Quantum Leap: Season Two; NBC Series Taking Over Found Timeslot

Quantum Leap has its return date set. The NBC series is taking over the timeslot currently held by Found on Tuesday nights. Found, renewed for a second season, wraps its first season later this week.

Starring Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park, Nanrisa Lee, Eliza Taylor, and Peter Gadiot, this revival series follows Ben Song as he travels through time like Dr. Sam Beckett did in the original series.

NBC revealed the following about Quantum Leap:

“Season two of NBC’s drama “Quantum Leap” will return Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The second season will conclude with a two-hour finale on Feb. 20 from 9-11 p.m. All episodes stream next day on Peacock. “Quantum Leap” ranks as a top 5 drama this season in the 18-49 demo (L+7) and is drawing 4.9 million viewers across all platforms (L+35).”

What do you think? Are you a fan of this NBC series? Do you want to see this series renewed for a third season?