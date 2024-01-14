The Witcher: Season Four; Laurence Fishburne Joins Liam Hemsworth in Netflix Series

A big name is joining the cast of The Witcher. Laurence Fishburne is joining the cast for season four of the fantasy series.

Netflix revealed that he will play “Regis, a fan-favorite character from the Witcher books and games who will cross paths with Geralt in Season 4.” The actor said he is “very excited to be joining the cast and look forward to exploring the wondrous world of The Witcher.”

A lot will change when the series returns for season four. Liam Hemsworth is taking over the role of Geralt of Rivia after Henry Cavill’s departure at the end of season three. Geralt will face new challenges and realizes he can no longer stay neutral as he has tried to do the previous three seasons.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich teased the following about The Witcher season four, per TUDUM:

“His side is Ciri and Yen, and he will do anything [for them]. He will get involved in anything he has to get into in order to make that happen. This is the beginning of what fans [of the books] will know as the Hanza. It’s the group traveling with Geralt for the rest of the books. This becomes his newfound family,” said Schmidt Hissrich. “He begins to realize that he needs help to get Yennefer and Ciri back, and when you need to help, you actually have to give of yourself as well. So, we start to watch the Hanza build and start to see that there are some amazing emotional connections to come there as well. It’s really fun. That’s still a struggle for Geralt. This is a man who has always claimed he doesn’t have emotions because he can’t. And we clearly know that is not true. We’ll start to see those boundaries tested again in Season 4.”

Ciri and Yennefer will have their own challenges to face as Ciri travels with the group of teens she found in the season three finale and Yennefer tries to deal with the death of her mentor.

Production of season four of The Witcher will begin this spring. The premiere date for the season will be announced later.

