Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season Two; New Hacker and Boss Characters Join FOX Series

Alert: Missing Persons Unit is returning soon to FOX, and viewers will see two new faces appear in the series. Alisha-Marie Ahamed (Family Law) and Gil Bellows (Ally McBeal) are joining the series.

Starring Scott Caan, Dania Ramirez, Adeola Role, and Ryan Broussard, the series follows those who work as a part of the Missing Persons Unit of the Philadelphia Police Department. The team, led by Nikki Batista (Ramirez), works together to bring home the missing, knowing that every moment counts.

Deadline revealed the following about Alert: Missing Persons Unit season two and the role the new additions will play in the FOX drama:

“As the second season begins, the MPU team step into their new office in headquarters, where Jason and Nikki meet their new boss Inspector Hollis Braun (Bellows), who wants to keep a close eye on the team, particularly the unpredictable Jason Grant. Jason brings his old friend in to help with the case: master hacker Wayne Pascal (Ahamed), who he worked with in Afghanistan. Jason conveniently never told Nikki that Wayne was a woman (and a hot one!), which raises issues even as Nikki and Mike plan their wedding. Together, the team works to find the missing or abducted and help reunite them with their loved ones before it’s too late.”

Alert: Missing Persons Unit returns to FOX on March 5th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this drama? Do you plan to watch season two?