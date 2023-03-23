Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season Two; FOX Crime Drama Series Renewed for 2023-24 TV Season

The work of the MCU will continue into the 2023-24 television season. Alert: Missing Persons Unit has been renewed for a second year by FOX. The first season of 10 episodes finished airing on February 27th.

A police procedural drama series, the Alert: Missing Persons Unit TV show stars Scott Caan, Dania Ramirez, Adeola Role, Ryan Broussard, and Graham Verchere, with Petey Gibson and Fivel Stewart in recurring roles. The story revolves around the personnel and investigations of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit (MPU). The unit is headed by Nikki Batista (Ramirez) whose marriage to Jason Grant (Caan) deteriorated after their son Keith (Verchere) went missing six years ago. Now working as a private investigator, Jason receives a possible “proof of life” photo that Keith may still be alive. As a result, Nikki recruits him to join the unit. At the MPU, they work alongside a team of highly skilled individuals. Mike Sherman (Broussard) is Batista’s current love interest and they met when he was assigned to oversee the search for Keith. Kemi Adebayo (Role) is proficient in many languages, highly discerning of visual clues, and uses her know-how as a shaman to take a holistic approach to her job. There’s also forensic anthropologist C (Gibson), who is a master at reconstructing the faces of those who have disappeared. Together, the team works to find the missing, abducted, or kidnapped before it’s too late and reunite them with their loved ones.

Airing on Monday nights, the first season of Alert: Missing Persons Unit averaged a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.17 million viewers. In the live+7 day ratings (which includes delayed viewing), the episodes picked up nearly 70% more viewers.

Alert was created by John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx. Carla Kettner will serve as showrunner of Alert’s second season, with Eisendrath and Foxx executive producing.

Fellow freshman FOX drama Accused was also renewed for a second season today. Both shows are co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment.

Regarding the renewals, Michael Thorn, President, Scripted Programming, of FOX Entertainment, said, “Accused and Alert stand out as two of this season’s new broadcast and multi-platform success stories. Looking to 2023-24, we’ll continue to deliver on the powerful storytelling coming from both series, building on our incredible partnership with Sony and further solidifying FOX’s strong slate of dramas, giving our schedule tremendous season-to-season stability.”

Thorn added, “Scott, Dania, John and Jamie have done an incredible job launching Alert and bringing its story into heart-pounding focus, giving us an emotionally intense procedural drama that’s primed for even more success as Carla takes the day-to-day reins, continuing the great work we’ve seen this season.”

“We are excited to continue our long partnership with FOX to bring more Accused and Alert to audiences around the world,” said Katherine Pope, President, Sony Pictures Television. “It’s wonderful to see these timely, poignant stories resonating with viewers, and we want to congratulate the writers, producers, cast and crew on their success. We are incredibly proud of their collective work and look forward to seeing where these series go next!”

What do you think? Have you watched the Alert TV series on FOX? Are you glad that this drama has been renewed for a second season? Were you expecting it to be cancelled?

