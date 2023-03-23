Accused: Season Two; FOX Renews Crime Drama Anthology Series for 2023-24

FOX is looking for new crime stories for the 2023-24 season. The network has renewed the Accused series for a second year. The first season of 15 episodes is currently airing on Tuesday nights.

An anthology crime drama series, the Accused TV show is based on the BBC series of the same name. Each episode is a fast-paced provocative thriller exploring a different crime, in a different city, with an entirely different cast. Stories begin in a courtroom and focus on the defendant, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, the show holds a mirror up to current times with evocative and emotional stories. In the end, audiences will discover how an ordinary person gets caught up in extraordinary circumstances and how one impulsive decision can impact the course of that life and others forever. First-season performers include Aaron Ashmore, Willam Belli, Natalie Benally, Rachel Bilson, Megan Boone, Betsy Brandt, Abigail Breslin, Keith Carradine, Joshua Castille, Julia Chan, Michael Chiklis, Kristen Connolly, Chris Coy, Whitney Cummings, Ian Anthony Dale, Jack Davenport, Aisha Dee, Oakes Fegley, J. Harrison Ghee, Jill Hennessy, Blaine Kern, Sean Kleier, Jean-Michel Le Gal, Karen LeBlanc, Margo Martindale, August Maturo, Robert I. Mesa, Reid Miller, Molly Parker, Wendell Pierce, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Lauren Ridloff, Jason Ritter, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Kyle Schmid, Wrenn Schmidt, Baron Vaughn, Malcolm Jamal Warner, Rhea Pearlman, Robert Wisdom, Stephanie Nogueras, and Takashi Yamaguchi.

The first season of Accused averages a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.80 million viewers. In the live+7 day ratings (which includes delayed viewing), the episodes pick up 81% more viewers.

Fellow freshman FOX drama Alert: Missing Persons Unit was also renewed for a second season today. Both shows are co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment.

Regarding the renewals, Michael Thorn, President, Scripted Programming, of FOX Entertainment, said, “Accused and Alert stand out as two of this season’s new broadcast and multi-platform success stories. Looking to 2023-24, we’ll continue to deliver on the powerful storytelling coming from both series, building on our incredible partnership with Sony and further solidifying FOX’s strong slate of dramas, giving our schedule tremendous season-to-season stability.”

Thorn added, “With Accused, [executive producer] Howard Gordon has taken the crime anthology to new heights and acclaim, featuring an all-star roster of directors and talent headlining gripping episodes that entertain viewers with a provocative, fresh take on many of the most relevant, timely issues of our day.”

“We are excited to continue our long partnership with FOX to bring more Accused and Alert to audiences around the world,” said Katherine Pope, President, Sony Pictures Television. “It’s wonderful to see these timely, poignant stories resonating with viewers, and we want to congratulate the writers, producers, cast and crew on their success. We are incredibly proud of their collective work and look forward to seeing where these series go next!”

What do you think? Have you watched the Accused TV series? Are you glad that FOX renewed this show for a second season? Were you expecting it to be cancelled?

