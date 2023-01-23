Menu

Sunday TV Ratings: Accused, 60 Minutes, World’s Funniest Animals, Dateline NBC, Iron Man

Published:

Accused TV Show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

Sunday, January 22, 2023 ratings — New episodes: Accused and 60 Minutes.   Specials: Iron Man and Top Gun.  Sports: NFL Football: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers.  Reruns: World’s Funniest Animals, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Ghosts, The Conners, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Dateline NBC, and America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

