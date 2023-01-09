Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season One Viewer Votes

Jason and Nikki’s search continues in the first season of the Alert: Missing Persons Unit TV show on FOX. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Alert is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Alert here.

A FOX police procedural drama series, the Alert: Missing Persons Unit TV show stars Scott Caan, Dania Ramirez, Adeola Role, Ryan Broussard, and Graham Verchere, with Petey Gibson and Fivel Stewart in recurring roles. The story revolves around the personnel and investigations of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit (MPU). The unit is headed by Nikki Batista (Ramirez) whose marriage to Jason Grant (Caan) deteriorated after their son Keith (Verchere) went missing six years ago. Now working as a private investigator, Jason receives a possible “proof of life” photo that Keith may still be alive. As a result, Nikki recruits him to join the unit. At the MPU, they work alongside a team of highly skilled individuals. Mike Sherman (Broussard) is Batista’s current love interest and they met when he was assigned to oversee the search for Keith. Kemi Adebayo (Role) is proficient in many languages, highly discerning of visual clues, and uses her know-how as a shaman to take a holistic approach to her job. There’s also forensic anthropologist C (Gibson), who is a master at reconstructing the faces of those who have disappeared. Together, the team works to find the missing, abducted, or kidnapped before it’s too late and reunite them with their loved ones.





