Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season One Ratings

Scott Cann’s last TV series, the reboot of Hawaii Five-0, ran for 10 seasons on CBS. Now, he’s back for a new police procedural series on a different network. How will Alert: Missing Persons Unit perform on FOX? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A drama series, the Alert: Missing Persons Unit TV show stars Caan, Dania Ramirez, Adeola Role, Ryan Broussard, and Graham Verchere, with Petey Gibson and Fivel Stewart in recurring roles. The story revolves around the personnel and investigations of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit (MPU). The unit is headed by Nikki Batista (Ramirez), whose marriage to Jason Grant (Caan) deteriorated after their son Keith (Verchere) went missing six years ago. Now working as a private investigator, Jason receives a possible “proof of life” photo that Keith may still be alive. As a result, Nikki recruits him to join the unit. At the MPU, they work alongside a team of highly skilled individuals. Mike Sherman (Broussard) is Batista’s current love interest and they met when he was assigned to oversee the search for Keith. Kemi Adebayo (Role) is proficient in many languages, highly discerning of visual clues, and uses her know-how as a shaman to take a holistic approach to her job. There’s also forensic anthropologist C (Gibson), who is a master at reconstructing the faces of those who have disappeared. Together, the team works to find the missing, abducted, or kidnapped before it’s too late and reunite them with their loved ones.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

What do you think? Do you like the Alert TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?