9-1-1: Lone Star: Season Four; D.B. Woodside, Neal McDonough, & Amanda Schull Join FOX Series

9-1-1: Lone Star is gearing up for its fourth season on FOX, and three additions have been made to the cast. D.B. Woodside (Lucifer), Neal McDonough (Arrow), and Amanda Schull (Suits) will recur in season four.

Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, and Brianna Baker star in the series, which is a spin-off of 9-1-1. 9-1-1 Lone Star will return to FOX this spring.

Deadline revealed more about the roles the additions will play:

“McDonough plays Sgt. Ty O’Brien, a hard-assed police sergeant who we met last season when he butted heads with Owen (Lowe). McDonough guest-starred as the character in one episode in Season 3. Woodside will portray Trevor, a wholesome, handsome, charismatic, father and preacher. His new job has brought him and his daughter to Texas, but their new city greets them with a rare and dangerous storm. Schull will play Special Agent Rose Casey, an FBI agent investigating the members of an extremist group. She believes the group is planning a dangerous attack and needs Owen’s help gathering evidence to strengthen the case.”

