The Witcher: Season Three, Volume Two; Netflix Teases Henry Cavill’s Final Three Episodes (Watch)

The Witcher returns soon with the second half of its third season, and the episodes will serve as the end of Henry Cavill’s run as Geralt of Rivia. Liam Hemsworth is taking on the role for future seasons. Netflix has already renewed the series through its fifth season.

Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Jodhi May, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy, MyAnna Buring, Mimi Ndiweni, Therica Wilson-Read, Emma Appleton, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, Lars Mikkelsen, Royce Pierreson, Maciej Musial, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte, and Anna Shaffer also star in the fantasy series based on the video game and novel series. The fantasy action series follows the witcher Geralt as he fights to save a young girl.

Netflix revealed the following about the season:

As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.

Check out the trailer for season three, part two below. The last three episodes will be released on July 27th.

What do you think? Will you be sad to see Cavill exit The Witcher series? Will you continue to watch?