The Witcher: Season Four Renewal, Liam Hemsworth Replacing Henry Cavill in Netflix Series

Fans of The Witcher had shocking news over the weekend. Not only was the series renewed for a fourth season, ahead of its third season premiere, but moving forward, Geralt of Rivia will be played by a new actor. Liam Hemsworth is replacing Henry Cavill on the Netflix fantasy series.

Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Jodhi May, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy, MyAnna Buring, Mimi Ndiweni, Therica Wilson-Read, Emma Appleton, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, Lars Mikkelsen, Royce Pierreson, Maciej Musial, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte, and Anna Shaffer also star in the television series which is based on the fantasy book series of the same name.

Cavill said the following about his departure from the series:

My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.

Hemsworth released his own statement about joining The Witcher and taking on the lead role:

As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia,” he said in a statement. “Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.

Check out the announcement about the renewal of The Witcher below.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed this fantasy series? Do you plan to watch The Witcher without Cavill in the lead role?