The Witcher: Season Two; Thue Ersted Rasmussen Leaves Netflix Series

The Witcher has lost a castmate. Thue Ersted Rasmussen just announced he will not be joining season two of the Netflix TV show after all.

Rasmussen joined the fantasy drama series in February as Eskel. The TV show follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a solitary monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

On Twitter, Rasmussen revealed he will not be a part of The Witcher‘s second season due to scheduling conflicts. Production was cut short earlier this year because of COVID-19. Netflix has not yet announced a premiere date.

See Rasmussen’s announcement below:

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Witcher? Will you watch season two?