Zillow Gone Wild: Jack McBrayer (30 Rock) to Host HGTV Competition Series About America’s Strangest Homes

Zillow Gone Wild is headed to HGTV. Hosted by Jack Brayer from 30 Rock, the new series will have viewers joining Brayer as he hosts some of the craziest houses listed on Zillow.

HGTV revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Inspired by the exceedingly popular Instagram account that touts nearly two million followers who love outrageous, one-of-kind homes, HGTV will premiere its newest real estate series Zillow Gone Wild on Friday, May 3, at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. Host Jack McBrayer, the actor and comedian best known for his Emmy(R)-nominated role in 30 Rock, will invite viewers to join him on tours of exceptionally weird, wacky and wild properties that sellers put on the market every day.

“Everyone loves to scroll endlessly, looking at all the pretty houses for sale online,” said Jack. “But I’m on a mission to find out the story behind America’s strangest and most extraordinary homes. I want to meet the owners and, most importantly, see for myself what’s inside.”

Throughout the season, Zillow Gone Wild will feature the characters who have embraced non-traditional homes with their distinctive décor and imaginative architecture, as well as reveal the inventive ways to market a distinctive property. The series will explore each home’s unique history, as well as the intriguing backstories of the buyers and sellers in nine weekly episodes. Each abode will be ranked on attributes such as creativity, commitment to the theme and the home’s special qualities. In the end, HGTV will proclaim which house is the “wildest” of them all during the season finale.

Viewers can enter for a chance to win $25,000 by correctly guessing which home will be crowned the ‘Wildest House’ from the series. They can watch the penultimate episode of Zillow Gone Wild on June 21 at 10:30 p.m. ET to see the eight finalists and then visit www.hgtv.com/wild to cast a vote for their favorite property starting at 11 p.m. ET. All submissions that match the winning home in the finale episode on June 28 will be automatically entered in HGTV’s Wild and Win Contest.

Zillow Gone Wild will crisscross the country to find quirky houses, including the Berkeley, California, home designed by a jazz musician, that features wall-to-wall gold accents and a pair of gold saxophone exterior columns or the historic New Orleans property that boasts a parlor lounge brimming with eclectic Big Easy charm. Regardless of the location, each place will offer astounding design elements and plenty of wow moments.

Fans are invited to connect with Zillow Gone Wild on HGTV’s digital platforms at HGTV.com and by following @HGTV and #ZillowGoneWild on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and TikTok. The series also will be available to stream on Max(R) the same day and time it airs on HGTV, beginning May 3.

Zillow Gone Wild is produced by Asylum Entertainment Group.”