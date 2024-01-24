Rock the Block: Season Five of HGTV Series to Feature Waterfront Renovations and Redemption

Rock the Block has a premiere date for its fifth season. Renewed in October, HGTV has announced the return date for the series alongside new details.

Hosted by Ty Pennington, the new season will feature four returning teams from various HGTV programs looking for redemption as they renovate waterfront homes on Treasure Island. Page Turner, Mitch Glew, Leslie Davis, Lyndsay Lamb, Evan Thomas, Keith Bynum, Sarah Baeumler and Bryan Baeumler are the returning duos.

HGTV revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

Rock the Block, HGTV’s home renovation competition juggernaut, will return for a new season on Monday, March 4, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and, for the first time in series’ history, four returning teams will get a shot at redemption as they compete to add the most value to waterfront homes in Treasure Island, Florida. During the seven-episode season, hosted by popular carpenter, craftsman and design expert Ty Pennington (Battle on the Beach), the pressure will be at an all-time high as the HGTV powerhouse duos arrive on ‘The Block’ for an epic renovation showdown to settle old scores and achieve victory – winning bragging rights and a street named in their honor. The series also will be available to stream every Monday at 9 p.m. on Max(R) beginning March 4.

Competitors will include renovation aces Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (Battle on the Beach); home renovation visionaries and partners Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (Bargain Block); dynamic twin sisters and real estate and design experts Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis (Unsellable Houses); and billion-dollar real estate broker and house-flipping expert Page Turner and contractor extraordinaire Mitch Glew (Fix My Flip). Each team will have just six weeks and a budget of $250,000 to renovate attached waterfront homes, each featuring a pool, boat dock and dazzling views of Boca Ciega Bay, and transform them into luxurious homes that reflect their signature vision and stunning design style.

“Rock the Block is consistently among HGTV’s highest-rated series, so we know fans are eager to watch this rematch and root for their favorite HGTV stars,” said Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV. “For the first time in the series’ history, the teams will work with waterfront homes, pools and boat docks, which will test the competitors’ skills like never before.”

During the premiere, teams will be tasked with planning and constructing their home’s kitchen and dining areas, making sure to go all-out on ‘wow’ features that will appeal to potential buyers. Former Rock the Block champs, real estate broker and designer Egypt Sherrod and her husband, expert builder Mike Jackson (Married to Real Estate), will then tour the spaces to determine which competitors most successfully created the ideal kitchen and dining space that delivers maximum functionality and style.

Throughout the season, more HGTV stars will stop by to assess the spaces in each home, including popular husband-wife duo and former Rock the Block winners, Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (100 Day Dream Home), who will rely on their expertise as real estate developers to evaluate each property’s living room and remaining first-floor areas. Later in the season, Brian and Mika also will size up the backyards, which include the pools and covered decks. Designer Kristina Crestin (Farmhouse Fixer) will judge the main bedroom suite, while designers Veronica Valencia (Revealed) and reigning Rock the Block champion Michel Smith Boyd (Luxe for Less) will evaluate the homes’ exteriors, balconies and boat docks. The season’s finale episode will conclude with Property Brothers star and home renovation expert Jonathan Scott, who will tour and deliberate each home’s overall look and then rejoin Ty to announce the winning team.

“The four returning teams know the ins and outs of this competition well and they will strategize every decision to gain an edge on their opponents,” said Ruch. “In the end, these teams are stepping up for the ultimate rematch and are determined not to go home empty handed.”

The winner of Rock the Block will also have a donation made on their behalf to No Kid Hungry, helping provide 100,000 meals to kids living with hunger.

The homes are being built by Blake Building in Treasure Island, Florida.”