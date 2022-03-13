Unsellable Houses: Season Three Renewal and Premiere Date for HGTV Series

Unsellable Houses is returning to HGTV. The series has been renewed for a third season, and a premiere date has been set for next month.

HGTV revealed the following about the renewal of the renovation series:

“Top-selling real estate agents and twin sisters, Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis return to assist homeowners who are struggling to sell their less-than-perfect homes in the new season of Unsellable Houses. Lyndsay, an expert in home renovation, design and staging, and Leslie, an expert in budget and negotiations, work together to turn homes in the Pacific Northwest from drab to fab, doing whatever it takes to make the sale in record time. In the season opener, Lyndsay and Leslie will help their cousin, Jake, and his wife, Brittney, sell their seemingly unsellable property in Snohomish County that has left prospective buyers uninterested. With many spaces left patched up and unfinished, they transform this DIY-gone-wrong into a market-ready home. Unsellable Houses is produced by High Noon Entertainment.

The series returns on April 12th.

